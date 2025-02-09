Patrick Mahomes favored to win fourth Super Bowl MVP

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is trying to become the first player to lead his team to three straight Super Bowl titles and he could also become the first to win three straight Super Bowl MVPs.

Oddsmakers have made Mahomes the favorite to pull that off. Mahomes is +120 at most sportsbooks, but he isn’t currying the most favor with some members of the betting public with kickoff a little more than an hour away. If Mahomes does win, it would be the fourth of his career. Tom Brady is the only player with four Super Bowl MVPs and he retired with five of them in total.

ESPN Bet says that Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who is at +250, has drawn the most action as of Sunday morning. No running back has won Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII.

David Purdum of ESPN also reports that MGM has taken a $25,000 bet on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at 15-1 odds. No tight end has ever been named the Super Bowl MVP.