 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tellmewhy_240918.jpg
Tell Me Why: Answering top NFL questions so far
nbc_pft_draft_240918.jpg
PFT Draft: 2-0 teams you trust the most
nbc_pft_powerranking_240918.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Bills, Bucs rise into top 3

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tellmewhy_240918.jpg
Tell Me Why: Answering top NFL questions so far
nbc_pft_draft_240918.jpg
PFT Draft: 2-0 teams you trust the most
nbc_pft_powerranking_240918.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Bills, Bucs rise into top 3

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes is back to throwing deep touchdown passes

  
Published September 18, 2024 10:24 AM

Early in his career, Patrick Mahomes was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL at throwing deep touchdown passes. For the last two years (not coincidentally after Tyreek Hill was traded away), that has changed. This year, Mahomes is again finding the end zone with his deep ball.

According to Next Gen Stats, Mahomes has thrown two touchdown passes that traveled more than 20 yards in the air this season: A 35-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Worthy in Week One and a 44-yard touchdown pass to Rashee Rice in Week Two. That means he already has as many touchdown passes on balls thrown at least 20 yards in the air this season as he had in the 2022 and 2023 seasons combined.

From 2018 to 2021, Mahomes threw 44 deep touchdown passes So in his first four seasons, Mahomes averaged almost a deep ball touchdown pass per game. In the next two seasons, Mahomes only averaged one a season. And now he’s averaging one a game again.

The addition of Worthy, drafted in the first round after setting the Scouting Combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash, was intended to help Mahomes stretch the field. The Chiefs’ offense is now even more dangerous.