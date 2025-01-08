 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes is one playoff win away from tying Joe Montana for second-most ever

  
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already won 15 postseason games as a starting quarterback, putting him in some very elite company. And Mahomes is one win away from moving up in the all-time playoff victory rankings.

If the Chiefs win their divisional round playoff game, Mahomes will tie Joe Montana for the second-most playoff wins by a starting quarterback in NFL history. Montana won 14 playoff games with the 49ers and two with the Chiefs.

When Mahomes won his 15th postseason game in last year’s Super Bowl, he moved into third place all by himself, ahead of Peyton Manning, John Elway and Terry Bradshaw, who each won 14 postseason games in their careers.

Mahomes is still a very long way from catching Tom Brady, who has the all-time NFL record with 35 postseason wins. Mahomes would have to win three postseason games a year, every year, until 2031 to surpass Brady.

But while catching Brady may not be feasible, Mahomes is already close to having the second-best postseason resume of any quarterback in NFL history. By the end of this year’s playoffs, we may say Mahomes stands second only to Brady in his career postseason accomplishments.