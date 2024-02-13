Patrick Mahomes is the early betting favorite to be the 2024 regular season MVP

Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the NFL. And there’s no reason to think that will change in the coming year.

That’s why Mahomes enters 2024 as the early betting favorite to be the regular-season MVP.

At BetMGM, Mahomes is +600 to be the regular-season MVP, followed by Josh Allen at +800 and Joe Burrow at +900.

Mahomes has two regular-season MVP trophies on his mantel, to go with three Super Bowl MVPs. A third regular-season MVP would be another step toward Mahomes being recognized not just as the greatest player right now, but the greatest player of all time.