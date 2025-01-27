 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes on three-peat: Every season is its own run

  
Published January 27, 2025 06:31 AM

The Chiefs notched one milestone on Sunday night when they became the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions to advance to the game for the third straight year and they’ll try for an even bigger place in the record books in New Orleans.

A win over the Eagles would make them the first team to win three straight Super Bowls, which quarterback Patrick Mahomes referenced in an on-field interview after the win by saying they will be trying to make history on February 9. In his press conference, though, Mahomes downplayed the significance of that bid when asked about his mental approach to his fifth Super Bowl in the last five seasons.

Mahomes said he tries to “maximize every moment” and that he’s treating this Super Bowl run as a unique one amid the team’s long run of success.

“I put every single season as its own season,” Mahomes said. “Every team is different. You get new guys, you get guys that have to step up in different roles. I just go about my business and try to prepare everybody to be in the best possible situation to succeed. Obviously, it will be awesome. I think it will be something that I look back at the end of my career if we’re able to go out there and get that three-peat, but at the same time, you just treat it as one season and one Super Bowl run, which is always hard to do.”

It’s hard to argue with an approach that’s been as successful as the one the Chiefs have employed and we’ll find out if it pays off for them again in a couple of weeks.