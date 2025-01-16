Patrick Mahomes rising up the NFL’s career playoff passing rankings

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already has a resume that puts him among the best playoff quarterbacks in NFL history. Now he’ll try to build on that resume on Saturday against the Texans.

Here’s where Mahomes stands in some of the NFL’s most important playoff quarterback categories:

Wins by a starting quarterback: The Chiefs have won 15 postseason games with Mahomes as their starting quarterback. If they win on Saturday, Mahomes will tie Joe Montana for the second-most wins by a playoff starting quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady has the record, with 35 postseason wins.

Passer rating: Mahomes’ 105.8 playoff passer rating is the second-best ever among quarterbacks with at least 150 career postseason pass attempts. Baker Mayfield is the record holder at 105.9.

Passing touchdowns: Mahomes has thrown for 41 touchdown passes in the playoffs, fifth-most all time. If he throws three more, he’ll tie Brett Favre for fourth. Joe Montana and Aaron Rodgers are tied for second with 45. Tom Brady has the record with 88.

Passing yards: Mahomes has 5,135 passing yards in the playoffs, good for No. 8 all time, and if he throws for 232 yards against the Texans he’ll move ahead of Drew Brees and into No. 7 all-time. Tom Brady’s record of 13,400 career postseason passing yards is safe for many years.

Passes completed: Mahomes has 456 completions, which is No. 8 all-time. He’ll almost certainly move ahead of No. 7 Joe Montana (460) on Saturday, and then set his sights on No. 5, a tie between Drew Brees and Brett Favre at 481. Tom Brady’s record is 1,200 playoff completions.