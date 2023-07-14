Patrick Mahomes says he loves being the villain on the road

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may like being booed on the road more than he likes being cheered at home.

Asked on CBS News whether he likes being the hero in Kansas City or the villain in road games, Mahomes picked the latter.

“I like to be the villain,” Mahomes said. “Obviously it’s cool at Arrowhead to be the hero and win the games and host the AFC Championship trophy. But it’s just as fun, no offense to any of my division opponents, to go to their places and win those games. Both are great, but I like to be the villain sometimes.”

Mahomes is 6-0 as the Chiefs’ starter on the road at the Broncos, 5-0 at the Chargers and 5-1 at the Raiders. He’s had extraordinary success on the road against the Chiefs’ biggest rivals, and he clearly takes pride in that.