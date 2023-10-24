Patrick Mahomes seeks to go 13-0 against the Broncos, unprecedented in NFL history

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started 12 games against the Broncos, and the Chiefs are 12-0 in those games. When the Chiefs visit Denver on Sunday, Mahomes is seeking to do something no quarterback has ever done before.

With a win, Mahomes would be 13-0 against the Broncos. No quarterback in NFL history (at least since 1950, as far back as there are reliable records for starting quarterbacks) has ever started his career 13-0 against any opponent.

Besides Mahomes against the Broncos, the only other quarterback to start his career 12-0 against any opponent was Otto Graham, who led the Cleveland Browns to a perfect 12-0 mark against the Chicago Cardinals from 1950 to 1955.

The all-time longest winning streak for any quarterback against any opponent is 17 games, set by Bob Griese against the Bills. Griese lost his first career start against Buffalo in 1967, but he began a 17-game winning streak against the Bills in 1968 and didn’t lose another game against the division rival until 1980.

Mahomes could tie Griese’s record in 2025, if the Broncos haven’t beaten him by then.