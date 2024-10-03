Patrick Mahomes: Special to find ways to win without playing your best football

Reactions to the Chiefs’ 4-0 start have generally fallen into one of two camps.

One one side are those who think the team’s lackluster offensive play will catch up with them, especially when you factor in the players that they have lost to injury already this season. The other camp is the one that has seen the Chiefs scuffle for extended periods of time before putting it all together and advancing deep into the playoffs.

Last season is the biggest point in favor of the latter view. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a career-low in passing yards and yards per attempt while setting a career high in interceptions, but found his groove in the playoffs and led the Chiefs to another title.

On Wednesday, Mahomes said last year’s experience taught him that he just needs to continue working in order to put everything in place. He also said that it’s a positive for the team as a whole that they’ve won games without performing at a high level.

“That’s why I think it’s special what we’ve been doing early in the season, not playing our best football but finding ways to win because a lot of these games could be losses, and we could be looking at a way different rest of the year,” Mahomes said, via Dave Skretta of the Associated Press.

The ability to find a way to win under any circumstances has been a hallmark of the Mahomes era in Kansas City. Nothing has changed so far this season and it’s hard to bet on any other outcome when the Chiefs are involved.