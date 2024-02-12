Patrick Mahomes throws interception to start second half of Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs’ offense had a rough first half. The second half is off to an even worse start.

On the Chiefs’ first offensive play of the second half, Isiah Pacheco fumbled a pitch from Patrick Mahomes and lost 12 yards. After a short completion on the next play, Patrick Mahomes threw a pass that was intercepted by San Francisco’s Ji’Ayir Brown.

It’s been that kind of day for Kansas City’s offense, which has just three points early in the third quarter.

The 49ers’ defense is dominating, and if the 49ers’ offense can pick up the pace, the Vince Lombardi Trophy is theirs.