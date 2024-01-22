Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce hook up for record-tying 15th playoff touchdown

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found a familiar target for the first road touchdown pass of his NFL playoff career.

Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for a 22-yard score with 3:33 left in the first half. The score gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game and they are now up 13-10.

It’s the 15th time that the duo has hooked up for a touchdown in the postseason, which ties Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most in NFL playoff history.

Kelce has three catches for 66 yards so far and Mahomes is 9-of-13 for 114 yards overall. While the offense has found its footing, the Chiefs have had some injury issues on defense.

Safety Mike Edwards is out with a concussion and linebacker Willie Gay is questionable with a neck injury.