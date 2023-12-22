Patrick Mahomes: We clinch the AFC West if we win, but it’s going to be a great battle

Despite the well-documented struggles of Kansas City’s offense in 2023, Monday’s contest against Las Vegas is a hats and t-shirts game for the Chiefs as the club will clinch the AFC West with a victory over the Raiders.

In his Wednesday press conference, quarterback Patrick Mahomes acknowledged that the team is on the cusp of reaching one of its goals for the season. But he said knowing that doesn’t really affect his preparation for the contest on Christmas Day.

“I think you just have to take it like it’s a game you’re going up against the Raiders,” Mahomes said. “We know how intense it’s going to be. We know what this rivalry means to both sides. It’s going to be a great battle.

“Obviously if we win, we can clinch the division, that’s part of it. At the same time, I think it’s just when these two teams go up against each other, there’s going to be an added step in the — I don’t want to say pressure, but the momentum where you have to go out there and give everything you’ve got.”

Mahomes acknowledged that everyone understands what’s at stake this weekend. But at the same time, the team doesn’t want to make more of it than what it is.

“We have to go out there and play just like every other game,” Mahomes said. “Every game matters in this league, so for us, we have to put our best effort forward every single time. That’s something we talk about at the beginning of the year. Our first goal is to win the AFC West, and we understand that that’s a great challenge.

“We have to come in with that mentality that we’re going to do everything we can to win this week and that will clinch our first goal if we can do that.”

The Chiefs beat the Raiders on the road in Week 12, 31-17. If the club can repeat that performance, then Kansas City will win its eighth consecutive AFC West title.