 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes wins his second Super Bowl MVP award

  
Published February 12, 2023 05:31 PM
nbc_pft_nflhonorsrecap_230210
February 10, 2023 01:37 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share their reactions to Thursday night's NFL Honors event where Patrick Mahomes took home his second-career NFL MVP award.

After the Chiefs beat the Texans during the regular season, quarterback Patrick Mahomes told me by phone that he’d much rather win a Super Bowl than a regular-season MVP award.

He’s now won both. And, as expected, he’s the Super Bowl MVP, for the second time.

I honestly don’t care ,” Mahomes said on December 19. “As long as we win the Super Bowl, it won’t matter to me. I just try to go out there and compete. I’ve won a MVP and I won a Super Bowl, and a Super Bowl is a lot better.”

Indeed it is. He now has two. Which means he can get to work on No. 3. Which sort of feels inevitable at this point. As does No. 4 -- and maybe more.

He has just completed his fifth year as a starter. And he’s only 27.

In many ways it seems that, like Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade in the final scene of Scent of a Woman, Patrick is just getting warmed up .