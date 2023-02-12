Patrick Mahomes wins his second Super Bowl MVP award

After the Chiefs beat the Texans during the regular season, quarterback Patrick Mahomes told me by phone that he’d much rather win a Super Bowl than a regular-season MVP award.

He’s now won both. And, as expected, he’s the Super Bowl MVP, for the second time.

“I honestly don’t care ,” Mahomes said on December 19. “As long as we win the Super Bowl, it won’t matter to me. I just try to go out there and compete. I’ve won a MVP and I won a Super Bowl, and a Super Bowl is a lot better.”

Indeed it is. He now has two. Which means he can get to work on No. 3. Which sort of feels inevitable at this point. As does No. 4 -- and maybe more.

He has just completed his fifth year as a starter. And he’s only 27.

In many ways it seems that, like Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade in the final scene of Scent of a Woman, Patrick is just getting warmed up .