Patrick Mekari active, Nelson Agholor inactive for Ravens-Browns

The Ravens will have their starting left guard on Saturday afternoon as they look to clinch the AFC North with a win over the Browns.

Patrick Mekari is active for the contest after he was questionable with an illness. He was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday and Wednesday before he returned for a limited practice on Thursday.

Mekari has started all 16 games for the Ravens this season.

But Baltimore has elected to make receiver Nelson Agholor inactive for the contest. Returning from a concussion, Agholor was a full participant in practice all week and had no game status.

Running back Justice Hill, receiver Anthony Miller, offensive lineman Nick Samac, outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, defensive lineman Chris Wormley, and safety Marcus Williams are also inactive for the Ravens.

The Browns have several lineup changes for their final game of the season. Bailey Zappe will start at quarterback, D’Onta Foreman will start at running back, Jowon Briggs at defensive tackle, Winston Reid at linebacker, and Cameron Mitchell at cornerback.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson may also see some times at quarterback on Saturday.

Cleveland’s inactives are quarterback Jameis Winston — who will serve as the emergency third QB — cornerback Denzel Ward, cornerback Kahlef Hailassie, linebacker Devin Bush, linebacker Jordan Hicks, receiver Michael Woods, and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.