Patrick Peterson: 49ers’ tells gave me a chance at two picks, I just didn’t grab them

Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson claimed last week that the 49ers’ offense had some “tells” that he was going to use to get an interception against them. It didn’t work out that way.

Brock Purdy didn’t throw any interceptions as he carved up Peterson and the rest of the 49ers’ secondary in a 30-7 beatdown. After the game, however, Peterson insisted that the tells were there and he was close to intercepting a couple of passes.

“No, it was there. I had an opportunity to get two picks, I just didn’t grab them in. But credit to those guys, those guys did a great job of sticking to their game plan and really getting into their identity,” Peterson said. “We just weren’t in a good enough position to make those plays.”

Whatever “tells” the 49ers might have, if the opposing defense isn’t able to get into a position to take advantage of them, that doesn’t sound like much of a tell. And the opposing defense couldn’t do much of anything to the 49ers on Sunday. About the only good thing you can say for Peterson and the Steelers right now is that they might not face a team as good as the 49ers again this season.