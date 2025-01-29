 Skip navigation
Patrick Queen replaces Roquan Smith at the Pro Bowl Games

  
Published January 29, 2025 05:33 PM

The NFL has named Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen as a replacement player for the Pro Bowl Games.

He replaces Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, his former teammate.

Queen, who signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent during the 2024 offseason, started all 17 games and the playoff game at inside linebacker. He finished the season with a team-high 129 tackles, which are the fifth-most in a season by a Steelers defender since 1994, while adding seven passes defensed, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Queen also was selected for the Pro Bowl Games in 2023 while with the Ravens.

He joins a host of Steelers in Orlando this week. Kicker Chris Boswell, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and linebacker T.J. Watt were voted in as starters. Special teams ace Miles Killebrew, guard Isaac Seumalo and quarterback Russell Wilson were named as replacements.

Watt won’t participate because of an injury.