Patrick Ricard agrees to re-sign with Ravens

  
Published March 11, 2025 03:09 PM

Fullback Patrick Ricard is set to return to the Ravens.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that Ricard has agreed to a one-year deal that will keep him in Baltimore.

Ricard has been with the Ravens since 2017 and he was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career in 2024. Ricard, who has also been named to five Pro Bowls, had three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown while also serving as a key blocker in the team’s offense.

The Ravens also agreed to a new deal with left tackle Ronnie Stanley over the weekend, so two longtime members of the offense will be back in 2025.