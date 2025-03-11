Patrick Ricard agrees to re-sign with Ravens
Published March 11, 2025 03:09 PM
Fullback Patrick Ricard is set to return to the Ravens.
Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that Ricard has agreed to a one-year deal that will keep him in Baltimore.
Ricard has been with the Ravens since 2017 and he was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career in 2024. Ricard, who has also been named to five Pro Bowls, had three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown while also serving as a key blocker in the team’s offense.
The Ravens also agreed to a new deal with left tackle Ronnie Stanley over the weekend, so two longtime members of the offense will be back in 2025.