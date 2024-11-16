 Skip navigation
Patriots activate Christian Barmore for Sunday vs. Rams

  
Published November 16, 2024 12:17 PM

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore is ready to make his 2024 debut on Sunday against the Rams.

The Patriots are activating Barmore from the non-football illness list, according to Ian Rapoport of ESPN.

Barmore hasn’t played yet this season because he was diagnosed with blood clots in July. He returned to practice this week, and Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said he’d play as soon as he’s ready. It appears he’ll be ready tomorrow.

The Patriots cut wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to make room for Barmore on the roster.