Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Patriots agree to new deal with Conor McDermott

  
Published February 19, 2023 06:05 AM
February 9, 2023 04:05 PM
Adam Vinatieri joins the show live from Arizona to share his thoughts on former teammate Tom Brady's retirement, his Hall of Fame chances and the one kick he's most proud of from his iconic career.

The Patriots signed offensive lineman Conor McDermott during the 2022 season and they want to keep him around for 2023.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that the Patriots and McDermott have agreed to terms on a new contract. McDermott signed with the Patriots in November as they were dealing with a rash of injuries on the offensive line and he started the final six games of the year at right tackle.

McDermott was Patriots sixth-round pick in 2017, but failed to make the team and wound up playing for the Bills. He moved onto the Jets in 2019 and played 35 games for them before making the move back to New England.

Tackles Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon remain on track for free agency with the Patriots.