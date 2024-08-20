Patriots claim WR Matt Landers off waivers

The Patriots tweaked their wide receiver group on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have claimed Matt Landers off of waivers. The Browns cut Landers on Monday.

Landers signed with Seattle after going undrafted out of Arkansas last year. He moved on to the Panthers and the UFL before signing with the Browns in May. He had two catches for 12 yards in a pair of appearances with Cleveland in the preseason.

The Patriots cleared a spot for Landers by putting JaQuae Jackson on injured reserve. Jackson signed with the team in June and had a 38-yard touchdown catch from Joe Milton in their first preseason game.