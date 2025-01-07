 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_commandersvbucsv2_250108.jpg
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
nbc_csu_draftkings_250108.jpg
Who will lead Wild Card Weekend in passing yards?
steelers_ravens.jpg
Steelers must take ‘tactical risks’ against Ravens

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_commandersvbucsv2_250108.jpg
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
nbc_csu_draftkings_250108.jpg
Who will lead Wild Card Weekend in passing yards?
steelers_ravens.jpg
Steelers must take ‘tactical risks’ against Ravens

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots complete interviews with Byron Leftwich, Pep Hamilton

  
Published January 7, 2025 05:09 PM

The Patriots announced they completed interviews with Byron Leftwich and Pep Hamilton on Tuesday.

That makes them the first team to comply with the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to conduct in-person interviews with at least two minority candidates.

Leftwich, 44, was the Buccaneers offensive coordinator under head coaches Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles from 2019-22. The Bucs, with Tom Brady at quarterback, won Super Bowl LV to cap the 2020 season.

While the team ranked No. 3, No. 3, and No. 2 in scoring from 2019-21 — with Jameis Winston as quarterback in 2019 before Tom Brady arrived in 2020 — the Bucs slipped to 15th in yards and 25th in points in 2022. Bowles fired Leftwich after that season.

He has not coached the past two seasons.

Hamilton, 50, served as the Texans’ offensive coordinator in 2022, his most recent season coaching in the NFL. He was the Texans’ passing game coordinator and their quarterbacks coach in 2021, and he served as the Chargers’ quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Hamilton also was the XFL’s DC Defenders head coach in 2020.