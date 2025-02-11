Patriots cut Chukwuma Okorafor

The Patriots cut offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Okorafor, 27, started the season opener at left tackle but played only 12 offensive snaps against the Bengals before being benched for Vederian Lowe.

Okorafor was placed on the left squad list a week later, where he ended the season.

The Steelers selected Okorafor in the third round in 2018, and he played six seasons in Pittsburgh.

Okorafor has appeared in 78 games, starting 60 and has played 3,950 career snaps.

It is unclear whether Okorafor intends to try to continue his career or retire.