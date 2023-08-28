Patriots cut Trace McSorley

The Patriots are moving on from one of their quarterbacks as they reduce their roster to 53 players.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, New England is releasing Trace McSorley.

McSorley didn’t play much in the 2023 preseason, completing just 1-of-4 passes for four yards. He was also sacked twice.

Bailey Zappe is expected to be the team’s backup behind Mac Jones. But undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham also took snaps at quarterback during the preseason and could be an option if needed.

All teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.