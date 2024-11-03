Patriots’ defense provides no resistance as Titans march down field for opening TD

The Patriots’ defense looked soft on the opening drive today in Tennessee.

The Titans’ offense marched down the field with ease on an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph to Nick Vannett.

Titans running back Tony Pollard had a 32-yard run and Rudolph had a 13-yard run on the drive. The Titans gained five first downs and an ill-advised attempt to have wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson run the ball was the only play that didn’t go as planned for the Titans’ offense.

Now the Patriots need Drake Maye and their offense to find an answer, on a day when their defense is off to an ugly start.