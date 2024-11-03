 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots’ defense provides no resistance as Titans march down field for opening TD

  
Published November 3, 2024 01:16 PM

The Patriots’ defense looked soft on the opening drive today in Tennessee.

The Titans’ offense marched down the field with ease on an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph to Nick Vannett.

Titans running back Tony Pollard had a 32-yard run and Rudolph had a 13-yard run on the drive. The Titans gained five first downs and an ill-advised attempt to have wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson run the ball was the only play that didn’t go as planned for the Titans’ offense.

Now the Patriots need Drake Maye and their offense to find an answer, on a day when their defense is off to an ugly start.