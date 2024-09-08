Patriots’ defense stands tall in upset win over Bengals

Not much was expected of the 2024 Patriots, while the Bengals were supposed to be contenders. But that’s not how it looked in Week One.

New England went to Cincinnati and put on an impressive defensive performance in head coach Jerod Mayo’s debut, upsetting the favored Bengals 16-10.

Keion White was excellent for the Patriots, recording 2.5 sacks and leading a defensive effort that had Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow struggling all game. Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who skipped practice throughout training camp and the preseason in an unsuccessful attempt to get a new contract, looked fine, but Burrow wasn’t able to find him downfield often enough.

Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett didn’t do much, but the Patriots didn’t ask him to do much. He just needed to manage the game and avoid turnovers. He did that well enough for the Patriots to win a game that saw Mayo getting a Gatorade bath from his players at the end, in celebration of a surprising Week One upset.