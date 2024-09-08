 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots’ defense stands tall in upset win over Bengals

  
Published September 8, 2024 03:52 PM

Not much was expected of the 2024 Patriots, while the Bengals were supposed to be contenders. But that’s not how it looked in Week One.

New England went to Cincinnati and put on an impressive defensive performance in head coach Jerod Mayo’s debut, upsetting the favored Bengals 16-10.

Keion White was excellent for the Patriots, recording 2.5 sacks and leading a defensive effort that had Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow struggling all game. Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who skipped practice throughout training camp and the preseason in an unsuccessful attempt to get a new contract, looked fine, but Burrow wasn’t able to find him downfield often enough.

Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett didn’t do much, but the Patriots didn’t ask him to do much. He just needed to manage the game and avoid turnovers. He did that well enough for the Patriots to win a game that saw Mayo getting a Gatorade bath from his players at the end, in celebration of a surprising Week One upset.