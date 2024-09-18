 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuafootballculture_240918.jpg
Tua’s concussion highlights football cultural flaw
nbc_pft_tuaonir_240918.jpg
Examining Dolphins’ decision to place Tua on IR
nbc_pft_tuacontract_240918.jpg
Factors McDaniel, Dolphins must consider with Tua

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuafootballculture_240918.jpg
Tua’s concussion highlights football cultural flaw
nbc_pft_tuaonir_240918.jpg
Examining Dolphins’ decision to place Tua on IR
nbc_pft_tuacontract_240918.jpg
Factors McDaniel, Dolphins must consider with Tua

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots defense wants to “carry the torch” for Ja’Whaun Bentley

  
Published September 18, 2024 08:45 AM

The Patriots defense suffered a serious blow in last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Seahawks when linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley tore his pectoral muscle.

Bentley will miss the rest of the season as a result of the injury and that will force the team to shuffle players around as they head into Thursday night’s game against the Jets. Linebacker Joshua Uche said the loss “definitely hurts” while Raekwon McMillan expressed the hope that Bentley’s leadership has left the team in position to carry on without him.

“It’s tough. He’s our team captain. He’s our team leader. Everything we do in the linebacker room flows around Bent,” McMillan said, via Karen Guregian of MLive.com. “He’s our guy on defense. He’s been the guy for the last two or three years. He’s the voice of the team. There’s a lot of times everyone on the outside can hear his voice, even though you’re not in the huddle. He did a tremendous job leading us to the point where we have to carry the torch during the season.”

McMillan is in line for a more prominent role with Bentley out and he said he has to “take advantage” of the chance to fill such a big pair of shoes. His ability to do so will help determine who comes out on top in this week’s divisional matchup.