Patriots don’t expect Rhamondre Stevenson to be out for a long time

It doesn’t look like running back Rhamondre Stevenson is going to play this weekend, but the Patriots don’t expect to be without him for an extended period of time.

Stevenson has not practiced this week due to a foot injury and his status was one of the topics of conversation at head coach Jerod Mayo’s press conference on Friday. Mayo said the team does not view the injury as a long-term one.

Mayo also said that he has confidence in Antonio Gibson and JaMycal Hasty being able to handle running back duties. He also said that the team will “figure out who we’re going to elevate” from the practice squad, which offered a further hint that Stevenson is not going to be in the lineup against the Texans.

Kevin Harris and Terrell Jennings are the backs on the practice squad in New England.