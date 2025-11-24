Patriots don’t think Will Campbell’s knee injury will end his season

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said in a Monday morning radio appearance that he expects left tackle Will Campbell to miss the team’s Week 13 Monday night game against the Giants with a knee injury and he shared a bit more about the first-round pick’s outlook during a press conference later in the day.

Vrabel reiterated that he expects Campbell to miss time — the Patriots have a bye in Week 14 — and added that the team does not think that this injury will mean the end of Campbell’s rookie season, although he didn’t rule out an injured reserve stint for the tackle.

“He won’t be out there this week and it’s gonna be a couple weeks,” Vrabel said. “We’ll have to make a decision here on the roster to see how long that’ll be and go from there. It’s nothing that’s gonna hopefully put him out for the entire season.”

Vederian Lowe replaced Campbell against the Bengals on Sunday, but Vrabel did not say if Lowe or Marcus Bryant will get the nod against the Giants. The Patriots are also expected to be without left guard Jared Wilson in Week 13, so there will be a new look on the line in multiple spots.