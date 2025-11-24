 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_greenbay_251124.jpg
Are Packers, Lions or Bears best NFC North team?
nbc_pft_smith_njigba_251124.jpg
Will Smith-Njigba make Pro Football Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_nabersgiants_251124.jpg
Nabers questions coaching staff on social media

Report: Patriots G Jared Wilson has a high-ankle sprain

  
Published November 24, 2025 11:20 AM

Patriots left guard Jared Wilson left Sunday’s win over the Bengals with an ankle injury and he could be looking at some more time out of the lineup.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilson has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. Recovery times from those injuries can vary, but they often keep players out for multiple weeks.

Ben Brown replaced Wilson in Sunday’s win.

The Patriots play the Giants on Monday night and then have a bye in Week 14, so the third-round pick could miss just one game while getting multiple weeks to recover.

Wilson’s injury came on New England’s third offensive play and they lost left tackle Will Campbell to a knee injury later in the game. Head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that he expects Campbell to miss time, so the 10-2 AFC East frontrunners are going to have to adapt on their offensive line heading into Week 13.