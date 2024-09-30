 Skip navigation
Patriots expect Kendrick Bourne to start practicing this week

  
Published September 30, 2024 10:32 AM

The Patriots offense is set to get some help in the near future.

Head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters on Monday that the plan is for wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to practice with the team on Wednesday.

Bourne tore his ACL last season and is currently on the physically unable to perform list. His return to practice will open a three-week window for him to work out with the team before he has to be activated or shut down for the entire year.

Mayo said that the team is still determining if linebacker Sione Takitaki and safety Marte Mapu will return to practice this week. Both players are on injured reserve at the moment.