Patriots giving Malik Cunningham more practice time at quarterback

After practicing mostly at wide receiver since signing with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie, Malik Cunningham showed some promise playing quarterback in the first preseason game. And now he’s getting more work at quarterback on the practice field.

Cunningham has been lining up at quarterback at practice the last two days, sometimes taking the field in place of Mac Jones with the first-string offense, according to MassLive.com.

The Patriots appear to be considering a package of plays to make use of Cunningham’s running ability: According to the practice report he ran the ball more times than he threw it while playing quarterback.

Cunningham played quarterback at Louisville but wasn’t viewed as an NFL-caliber passer, and if he’s going to make the Patriots’ roster at all it will probably be by showing he can contribute as a receiver and on special teams. But he may end up taking some snaps at quarterback as well.