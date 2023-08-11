 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Houston Texans v New England Patriots
Patriots undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham impresses at QB after mostly practicing at WR
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks WR Cade Johnson transported to hospital for evaluation of head, neck injuries
NFL: AUG 10 Preseason - Texans at Patriots
C.J. Stroud wanted to keep playing to “fix my wrongdoings”

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
How serious is Burrow’s injury?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Houston Texans v New England Patriots
Patriots undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham impresses at QB after mostly practicing at WR
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks WR Cade Johnson transported to hospital for evaluation of head, neck injuries
NFL: AUG 10 Preseason - Texans at Patriots
C.J. Stroud wanted to keep playing to “fix my wrongdoings”

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
How serious is Burrow’s injury?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham impresses at QB after mostly practicing at WR

  
Published August 11, 2023 05:20 AM

When the Patriots signed former Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham as an undrafted free agent, he was expected to have to switch to wide receiver to make the roster, and that’s where he’s been practicing for most of the offseason. But in Thursday’s preseason opener, Cunningham was back at practice, and playing well.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said after the game that he liked what he saw of Cunningham at quarterback after he completed three of four passes for 19 yards and also ran the ball five times for 34 yards, including the Patriots’ only touchdown of their 20-9 loss to the Texans.

“He did a nice job, showed some poise out there, some toughness, moved the team, did a nice job,” Belichick said.

Belichick said the Patriots are evaluating Cunningham as both a receiver and a quarterback.

“He’s been working both spots. That’s his opportunity and he’s done a good job with it. He’s embraced it, he’s worked hard, he’s improved a lot as a receiver, and the snaps he’s had at quarterbacks and tonight he’s done a good job with it,” Belichick said.

Realistically, if Cunningham makes the roster at all, it will be by showing promise as a wide receiver and on special teams. But anything he can show at quarterback is a nice bonus and an opportunity to earn the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.