Patriots host Ezekiel Elliott on Saturday visit

Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott is meeting with a team on Saturday.

According to multiple reports, Elliott is visiting with the Patriots. It’s the first known visit that Elliott has had with a team since being released by the Cowboys in March.

There was talk of the Cowboys bringing Elliott back at a lower salary after he was initially released, but there’s been less chatter on that front in recent months. Elliott was also said to have a three-team wish list that included the Jets, Bengals, and Eagles, although none of those teams appeared to have mutual interest in a working relationship.

The Patriots have been mentioned as a landing spot for Dalvin Cook, who is visiting with the Jets on Saturday. Rhamondre Stevenson is set to be the No. 1 back in New England this season.