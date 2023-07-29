 Skip navigation
FENCING-ITA-WC-WOMEN-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Olga Kharlan promised Olympic spot, reinstated for fencing worlds team event
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
JAPAN-FUKUOKA-WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS-SWIMMING-DAY 3
Katie Ledecky breaks tie with Michael Phelps for swimming world titles

nbc_golf_lpga_amundird3ehl_230729.jpg
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_final_230729_1920x1080.jpg
Australia sets record in 4x100m freestyle relay
nbc_oht_kailensheridan_v2_230728.jpg
How music sets tone for Sheridan and Canada WNT

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Patriots host Ezekiel Elliott on Saturday visit

  
Published July 29, 2023 10:26 AM

Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott is meeting with a team on Saturday.

According to multiple reports, Elliott is visiting with the Patriots. It’s the first known visit that Elliott has had with a team since being released by the Cowboys in March.

There was talk of the Cowboys bringing Elliott back at a lower salary after he was initially released, but there’s been less chatter on that front in recent months. Elliott was also said to have a three-team wish list that included the Jets, Bengals, and Eagles, although none of those teams appeared to have mutual interest in a working relationship.

The Patriots have been mentioned as a landing spot for Dalvin Cook, who is visiting with the Jets on Saturday. Rhamondre Stevenson is set to be the No. 1 back in New England this season.