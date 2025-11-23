Patriots LG Jared Wilson carted off with an ankle injury
Published November 23, 2025 01:22 PM
Patriots left guard Jared Wilson was injured on the third play of Sunday’s game against the Bengals.
He hurt his ankle on a TreVeyon Henderson’s 2-yard run.
Wilson walked off slowly under his own power but was limping noticeably. He briefly went into the sideline medical tent before needing assistance to get onto a cart for a ride to the training room.
Ben Brown has replaced Wilson, who the Patriots list as questionable to return.
The Patriots punted on their first possession.