Patriots LG Jared Wilson carted off with an ankle injury

Patriots left guard Jared Wilson was injured on the third play of Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

He hurt his ankle on a TreVeyon Henderson’s 2-yard run.

Wilson walked off slowly under his own power but was limping noticeably. He briefly went into the sideline medical tent before needing assistance to get onto a cart for a ride to the training room.

Ben Brown has replaced Wilson, who the Patriots list as questionable to return.

The Patriots punted on their first possession.