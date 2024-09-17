 Skip navigation
Patriots lose Ja’Whaun Bentley for season with torn pectoral

  
Published September 16, 2024 08:20 PM

The Patriots have lost one of their best players for the season.

Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley suffered a torn pectoral and will be out for the rest of the year, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Bentley is a defensive captain for the Patriots and has consistently been among their leading tacklers since becoming a starter in 2020.

The 28-year-old Bentley has played his entire career with the Patriots, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He is under contract with the Patriots through the 2025 season.