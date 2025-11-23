 Skip navigation
Patriots LT Will Campbell carted off with knee injury

  
Published November 23, 2025 03:32 PM

The Patriots have seen three offensive linemen leave today.

Left guard Jared Wilson was carted off with an ankle injury in the first half, and right tackle Morgan Moses went to the locker room briefly with an illness.

The team has now lost left tackle Will Campbell, and the injury did not look good.

Campbell was injured with 4:48 left in the third quarter on TreVeyon Henderson’s 4-yard run. He was carted to the training room wearing a towel over his head.

The Patriots report that Campbell has a knee injury and list him as questionable to return.

The Patriots lead 20-13.