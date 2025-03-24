 Skip navigation
Patriots match Raiders’ offer sheet for LB Christian Elliss

  
March 24, 2025

As it turns out, linebacker Christian Elliss won’t be leaving New England.

While Elliss signed an offer sheet with the Raiders as a restricted free agent, the Patriots will match the contract to keep him on the club, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Elliss was tendered at the lowest level, so Las Vegas would not have owed New England any further compensation had the Patriots declined to match the deal.

Elliss, 26, appeared in 16 games with five starts for New England last season, recording 80 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, five passes defensed, and an interception. He was on the field for 49 percent of defensive snaps and 60 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho in 2021, Elliss has also spent time with the Vikings, Eagles, and 49ers. He played 19 games with one start for Philadelphia from 2021-2023.