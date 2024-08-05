Patriots put OL Jake Andrews on IR, sign LS Tucker Addington

The Patriots announced a pair of roster moves on Monday, including one that brings an end to offensive lineman Jake Andrews’s chances of playing for them this season.

Andrews has been placed on injured reserve and going on the list ahead of the cut to 53 players means he can’t be activated during the regular season. Andrews’s injury is not known, but he has been out of practice at Patriots camp.

The 2023 fourth-round pick appeared in 16 games and made one start during his rookie season.

The Patriots filled Andrews’s roster spot by signing long snapper Tucker Addington. Addington played three games for the Patriots in 2022 and three games for the Commanders last season.