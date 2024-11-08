Patriots rule out S Kyle Dugger, LB Christian Elliss

The Patriots ruled out safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and linebacker Christian Elliss (abdomen) for this week.

Coach Jerod Mayo said Dugger will be back this season “for sure.”

The Patriots list cornerback Alex Austin (ankle), defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (abdomen), offensive guard Michael Jordan (ankle), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (shoulder), safety Marte Mapu (neck), offensive guard Layden Robinson (ankle) and defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (neck) as questionable.

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai did not practice Friday for personal reasons.

The Patriots removed linebacker Sione Takitaki, defensive end Keion White and running back JaMycal Hasty from the injury report.