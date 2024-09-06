Patriots rule out Sidy Sow, list Vederian Lowe as questionable

The Patriots offensive line has been a reason for concern heading into the season and they’re going to be shorthanded up front for Sunday’s opener against the Bengals.

Left guard Sidy Sow has been ruled out with the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all this week. Tackle Vederian Lowe has been limited in practice with an abdomen injury and he is listed as questionable.

The Patriots list Nick Leverett as their backup at left guard while Lowe is listed as the backup to right tackle Mike Onwenu.

Edge rusher Joshua Uche (foot) and running back Antonio Gibson (hip) are also considered questionable to play. Gibson was added to the injury report on Thursday because of a foot issue.