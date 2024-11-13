 Skip navigation
Patriots S Kyle Dugger limited in his return to practice

  
Published November 13, 2024 06:05 PM

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. Dugger has missed the past three games with an ankle injury.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot), linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring) and cornerback Marcellas Dial (concussion) were new additions to the report coming out of Sunday’s game. None participated in practice.

Defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (neck) and cornerback Isaiah Bolden (personal) also didn’t participate.

Defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale (abdomen), linebacker Christian Elliss (abdomen), tight end Hunter Henry (foot), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (shoulder) and safety Marte Mapu (neck) were limited. Cornerback Alex Austin (ankle) was a full participant.

Austin remains on injured reserve.