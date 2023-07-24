 Skip navigation
Top News

Patriots sign Diego Fagot

  
Published July 24, 2023 06:47 PM

The Patriots announced the signing of linebacker Diego Fagot to their training camp roster.

Fagot, 25, originally signed with the Ravens in 2022 as a rookie free agent, but Baltimore waived him during training camp.

He played his college ball at Navy, appearing in 47 games with the Midshipmen. In four seasons, Fagot totaled 282 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

He was one of seven players who worked out for the Patriots on Monday.

The Patriots also worked out defensive tackle Aaron Crawford (North Carolina), defensive tackle Khalil Davis (Nebraska), defensive tackle Bruce Hector (South Florida), wide receiver Jalen Hurd (Baylor), quarterback Matthew McKay (Elon) and wide receiver Darion Chafin (Incarnate Word).

The team has 89 players on its 90-player roster.