Patriots sign G Michael Jordan to 53-man roster

  
Published September 16, 2024 04:47 PM

The Patriots have made a few moves to start the week.

New England announced the team has signed guard Michael Jordan to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. He fills an open roster spot, as the club had put offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor on the exempt/left squad list.

Jordan, 26, has started each of the Patriots first two games this year, playing 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. He’s appeared in 57 career games with 31 starts.

On the practice squad, the Patriots signed cornerback DJ James and safety Mark Perry. As corresponding moves, the team waived linebacker Yvandy Rigby and safety AJ Thomas from the practice squad.