Patriots sign RB D’Ernest Johnson to 53-man roster

  
Published December 13, 2025 04:16 PM

The Patriots announced a few roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Running back D’Ernest Johnson has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Johnson has appeared in three games for New England this season and has four carries for seven yards.

Johnson will be the No. 3 back behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson because Terrell Jennings has been placed on injured reserve. Jennings was ruled out on Friday due to a concussion and he will now miss the rest of the regular season.

The Patriots also elevated defensive lineman Leonard Taylor from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.