Patriots sign safety Jaylinn Hawkins

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins is heading to New England.

The Patriots are signing Hawkins to a one-year contract, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Hawkins originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Falcons in 2020. He played in 48 games over four seasons in Atlanta and became a starter in 2022, but he was largely phased out of the defense in 2023 before he was waived in October.

The Chargers then claimed Hawkins on waivers, and he became a solid contributor on both defense and special teams for the rest of last season.