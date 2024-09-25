 Skip navigation
Patriots to place Ja’Whaun Bentley on injured reserve

  
Published September 25, 2024 12:12 PM

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said in his Wednesday press conference that linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley will be placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

Bentley suffered the injury in the Week 2 loss to the Seahawks.

While Mayo did not completely close the door on Bentley’s return, it is most likely that he’ll be sidelined for the 2024 season.

In 83 games with 68 starts, Bentley has recorded 21 tackles for loss, 29 quarterback hits, 10.5 sacks, and 11 passes defensed.

Mayo also noted that safety Kyle Dugger will take Bentley’s place as a captain for the rest of the season. Mayo noted that Dugger was almost voted a captain in the team’s initial vote.