Patriots to re-sign S Jaylinn Hawkins

The Patriots are bringing in a number of outside free agents as they try to build a winner with new head coach Mike Vrabel, but they are also holding onto some of their own players.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins is part of the latter group. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Hawkins has agreed to remain in New England on a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

Hawkins appeared in every game and made seven starts after joining the Patriots last season. He had 48 tackles, three tackles for loss, a pass defensed, and a fumble recovery.

Hawkins was an Atlanta fourth-round pick in 2020 and played 48 games for the team before being waived in 2023. He was claimed by the Chargers and played 10 games for the AFC West team. He has 183 tackles, four interceptions, a half-sack, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries for his career.