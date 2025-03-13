 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots to re-sign S Jaylinn Hawkins

  
Published March 13, 2025 05:56 AM

The Patriots are bringing in a number of outside free agents as they try to build a winner with new head coach Mike Vrabel, but they are also holding onto some of their own players.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins is part of the latter group. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Hawkins has agreed to remain in New England on a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

Hawkins appeared in every game and made seven starts after joining the Patriots last season. He had 48 tackles, three tackles for loss, a pass defensed, and a fumble recovery.

Hawkins was an Atlanta fourth-round pick in 2020 and played 48 games for the team before being waived in 2023. He was claimed by the Chargers and played 10 games for the AFC West team. He has 183 tackles, four interceptions, a half-sack, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries for his career.