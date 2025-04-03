Patriots trade Joe Milton to Cowboys

Joe Milton is headed to Dallas.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys have traded for Milton to backup quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Patriots will receive a fifth-round pick in exchange for Milton and a seventh-round pick.

It was reported on Wednesday that New England had received multiple trade inquiries on Milton. Dallas’ proposal won out.

Milton, 25, was a sixth-round pick out of Tennessee in 2024. He played well in the preseason before making one appearance in the regular season, receiving the majority of snaps in the Week 18 game against Buffalo. Milton completed 22-of-29 passes for 241 yards with a touchdown in that game. He also rushed for 16 yards with a TD, losing one fumble.

The Cowboys needed a new backup after Cooper Rush elected to sign with Baltimore. Trey Lance was also on the roster and remains on the open market as a free agent.

Will Grier is also on the roster at QB for Dallas.

The Patriots recently signed Joshua Dobbs to a two-year deal to be Drake Maye’s backup.