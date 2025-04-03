 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB
nbc_pft_harvey_250403.jpg
Why Harvey emerges as Simms’ newest ‘man crush’

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB
nbc_pft_harvey_250403.jpg
Why Harvey emerges as Simms’ newest ‘man crush’

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots trade Joe Milton to Cowboys

  
Published April 3, 2025 10:23 AM

Joe Milton is headed to Dallas.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys have traded for Milton to backup quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Patriots will receive a fifth-round pick in exchange for Milton and a seventh-round pick.

It was reported on Wednesday that New England had received multiple trade inquiries on Milton. Dallas’ proposal won out.

Milton, 25, was a sixth-round pick out of Tennessee in 2024. He played well in the preseason before making one appearance in the regular season, receiving the majority of snaps in the Week 18 game against Buffalo. Milton completed 22-of-29 passes for 241 yards with a touchdown in that game. He also rushed for 16 yards with a TD, losing one fumble.

The Cowboys needed a new backup after Cooper Rush elected to sign with Baltimore. Trey Lance was also on the roster and remains on the open market as a free agent.

Will Grier is also on the roster at QB for Dallas.

The Patriots recently signed Joshua Dobbs to a two-year deal to be Drake Maye’s backup.