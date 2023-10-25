Patriots want Malik Cunningham on their practice squad if he clears waivers

Malik Cunningham’s time with the Patriots may not be completely done.

New England waived Cunningham on Tuesday. Head coach Bill Belichick said during his Wednesday press conference that the decision was made because it was best for the team.

But Belichick also noted that New England would try to bring Cunningham back on the club’s practice squad if he clears waivers.

Cunningham played limited snaps in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Raiders. He didn’t play in the Week 7 victory over Buffalo.

The Patriots signed Cunningham as an undrafted free agent in the spring. He was signed to the active roster on Oct. 14.

New England still has Will Grier and Bailey Zappe on the active roster behind starting quarterback Mac Jones.