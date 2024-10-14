 Skip navigation
Patriots will release Nick Leverett

  
Published October 14, 2024 12:04 PM

Nick Leverett was benched as the Patriots center after a rough game against the Dolphins in Week Five and he’ll be looking for a new team to play for after Week Six.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Patriots will release Leverett on Monday.

Leverett was the first choice to step in for David Andrews after Andrews’s season-ending shoulder injury, but he allowed Miami too many pressures and the Patriots benched him in favor of Ben Brown against the Texans. Brown was signed off the Raiders’ practice squad last week and head coach Jerod Mayo said he was the team’s best offensive lineman on Sunday.

That didn’t leave much room for Levertt to work his way back into a lead spot in the lineup and now he’ll be out of it entirely.